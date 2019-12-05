Left Menu
Development News Edition

You may get IT notice for purchasing more onions: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday took a veiled jibe at Centre over the rising onion prices saying that those who purchase a lot of onions will get Income Tax notice.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:28 IST
You may get IT notice for purchasing more onions: Dinesh Gundu Rao
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday took a veiled jibe at the Centre over the rising prices of onion saying that those who purchase a lot of onions will get Income Tax notice. "Today the price of onion is so high that if you buy a lot of onions in bulk, you may get Income Tax Notice. Petrol prices, diesel prices, onion prices all have hit the roof," he said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Congress Corporator R Vasanth Kumar from Sampangiramnagar, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party two days ago, rejoined Congress. Rao termed it a poaching attempt and slammed BJP for its "negative, unethical" practices.

Rao alleged that BJP had pressurised Kumar to quit Congress, however, he is back in the party fold. While addressing a press conference with Kumar earlier, Rao said, "It is an example of what BJP is doing. BJP is known to do all this. They do not have any confidence in their own leaders and they are just trying to poach our leaders. They have pressurised our corporator Kumar. However, he is back with us," he said.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP should stop its attempt of poaching other parties leaders. Kumar joined BJP here on December 3 in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Earlier, the Congress had expelled two corporators - M K Gunashekhar and Nethravati Krishnegowda - from Shivajinagar constituency for 'anti-party' activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty nominated for 'Most Improved Player of the Year'

Indias shuttler duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were on Thursday nominated for Most Improved Player of the Year award by the Badminton World Federation BWF. The duo earlier this year won the Thailand Open and also managed t...

Narasimha Rao's grandson condemns Manmohan Singh's statement on '84 riots

BJP leader and grandson of former home minister PV Narasimha Rao, NV Subash, on Thursday, condemned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singhs statement that the 1984 riots couldve been avoided if IK Gujrals advice was heeded by Rao. As a family...

Nets use balanced scoring to down Hawks

Veteran Garrett Temple scored 27 points, one of four Brooklyn players to tally 20 or more, and the visiting Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Wednesday night. Temple scored his season high on 10-for-16 shooting, and was 6-for-9 fro...

NASA's 'Sun-kissing' Parker spacecraft unlocks solar mystery

NASAs Parker Solar Probe -- which has flown closer to the Sun than any spacecraft ever -- has beamed back the first observations from its close encounters with the Sun, revealing a spectacular trove of data about the solar wind and space we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019