Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon as the chairman disallowed the Opposition members, especially from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, from raising issues not listed for Zero Hour. After laying papers and parliamentary standing committee reports in the Upper House, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced setting up of an informal group to look into Internet pornography issues and prepare a report within a month.

Naidu also expressed concern over poor attendance of members in the meetings of the parliamentary panels of both Houses and urged the leaders of all parties to take action in this regard. As soon as the chair called a member to ask Zero Hour questions, Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien raised a point of order and sought to know why no calling attention and short duration discussions were listed in the business during this week.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, expressed concerned over the issue and said it had not happened last week as well and two discussions should be scheduled for next week. To which, the Chair said the minister concerned said he was unwell and, hence, requested to postpone the discussion for next week and assured it would be held on Tuesday.

No sooner the Zero Hour discussion commenced, Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav rose to raise about the Unnao rape case and even Congress members were on their feet insisting the same. To which, the Chair said there would not be discussion on the issues that were not listed for Zero Hour.

"If you don't want Zero Hour, then I will adjourn and take up Question Hour," he said and adjourned the House till noon. Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was also in the House.

Chidambaram attended the Rajya Sabha a day after he was released from Tihar Jail on getting bail from the Supreme Court in the INX Media money-laundering case.

