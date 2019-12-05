Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Modi-Shah duo over economic slowdown

Referring to the current economic situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that both the leaders live in their "own world" and "fantasize about things". "Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination, they have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world & they fantasize about things, that is why the country is in such trouble," Rahul Gandhi told media reporters here.

The opposition parties have been criticising the government over the current state of the economy and have also raised the issue in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. Recently, Opposition MPs had walked out of Rajya Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the economic situation of the country.Moody's Investors Service had said that India's economic slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected and pegged its forecast for the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the country at 5.6 per cent in 2019 calendar year."We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in 2019 from 7.4 per cent in 2018," it said in the Global Macro Outlook for 2020-21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)