Bengal govt protecting people involved in cattle smuggling: BJP MP

BJP MP Nisith Pramanik said on Thursday cattle smuggling had "considerably increased" in West Bengal and alleged that the state government was protecting people involved in such "anti-social" activity. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP from West Bengal's Cooch Behar constituency said a BSF soldier had lost his life in August on account of cow smuggling.

"These (BSF) people sacrifice their lives for the country and we are losing them," Pramanik said. He also alleged that cattle smuggling had considerably increased in the state and people who raised their voice against it "had to lose their lives".

The BJP parliamentarian also alleged that state government was protecting such "anti-social activity" of cattle smuggling. In August, a BSF inspector was killed and a soldier critically injured in clashes with cattle smugglers in separate incidents along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam and West Bengal, officials had said. PTI SID

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)