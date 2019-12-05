Javadekar hits back at Chidambaram on freedom in Kashmir

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hit back at former Home Minister P Chidambaram for his comment on Kashmir, saying that freedom was denied to Kashmiris during Emergency. Responding to Chidambaram's comment on freedom in Kashmir, the BJP leader said that Kashmir was "burning" during the former's stint as the Union Home Minister.

"He said that there is no freedom in Kashmir. Freedom was not in 1975 when press freedom was ended and censorship was brought in. Today, all newspapers and TV channels are operating in Kashmir," he told media persons here. Javadekar further said that lakhs of people were detained during the emergency and that Parliament was not informed about the number of detainees.

"My government has given full information about some detainees in Kashmir. Journalists from India and abroad are visiting there and showing what they want," he added. The Union Minister further said that incidents of stone-pelting have come down under the Modi government.

"Stone pelting has decreased by more than half. During Chidambaram's time, Kashmir was burning, now it is on the path of progress," he stated. Earlier today, Chidambaram said, "As I stepped out and breathed the air of freedom at 8 pm last night, my first thought and prayers were for the 75 lakh people of the Kashmir Valley who have been denied their basic freedoms since August 4, 2019."

The Congress leader also said that he was "particularly concerned about the political leaders who have been detained without charges" in Jammu and Kashmir. Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, a day before Article 370 was done away with. (ANI)

