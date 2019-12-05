Left Menu
Parliamentary panel meets Facebook group over rising crime against women on social media

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women Empowerment on Thursday met representatives of the Facebook group at Parliament House Annexe building in view of rising crime against women on social media.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women Empowerment on Thursday met representatives of the Facebook group at Parliament House Annexe building in view of rising crime against women on social media. The Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Heena Gavit will discuss cyber harassment and cyberbullying with representatives of the social media giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

A meeting of the committee was called on December 4 and 5 in which representatives of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been called. On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Committee met Twitter India representatives and had a detail discussion on cyber harassment and cyberbullying, sources said.The Parliamentary Committee has called the representatives of social media companies amidst the concerns raised on the safety of women across the country.

Sources said, Twitter India has given presentations to the Parliamentary Committee on women safety, on how Twitter works, how to report on Twitter and on the basis of complaint how Twitter will take action against complaint. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

