Ajmer admin starts exercise to identify staff attending RSS shakhas

The Ajmer district administration has started an exercise to identify the government employees who attend RSS shakhas, inviting a sharp reaction from a BJP MLA and former minister. The information is being collected after an Independent MLA from Gangapur (Sawaimadhopur), Ramkesh, raised a starred question in the state legislative assembly during its second session from June 27 to August 5.

He has sought details about RSS shakhas and the list of the government employees who attend these in the state. "We are collecting details as per the assembly question. The employees have been asked to submit a self-declaration on whether they attend RSS shakha or not. They have to submit details in a format by tomorrow," Kailash Chandra Sharma, Additional Collector, said on Thursday.

Targeting the government, Ajmer North BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani alleged that it was an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear among government employees. "The state government is trying to impose an undeclared emergency on the state employees. When there is no restriction on joining a social organisation, then why such self-declaration is being sought" Devnani asked.

The MLA alleged that the Congress government was working in a "biased manner". "No such declaration was taken for having affiliation with any other social organisation in the past. We are not going to tolerate this," he said. When contacted, Ramkesh said government employees were not supposed to get involved in such activities, therefore, he raised the question in the state assembly.

"I raised the question to get details and the number of such state employees who are associated with the RSS in all districts of the state. I have also asked whether the government intends to take action against such employees under the service rules," he said.

