Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajmer admin starts exercise to identify staff attending RSS shakhas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:38 IST
Ajmer admin starts exercise to identify staff attending RSS shakhas

The Ajmer district administration has started an exercise to identify the government employees who attend RSS shakhas, inviting a sharp reaction from a BJP MLA and former minister. The information is being collected after an Independent MLA from Gangapur (Sawaimadhopur), Ramkesh, raised a starred question in the state legislative assembly during its second session from June 27 to August 5.

He has sought details about RSS shakhas and the list of the government employees who attend these in the state. "We are collecting details as per the assembly question. The employees have been asked to submit a self-declaration on whether they attend RSS shakha or not. They have to submit details in a format by tomorrow," Kailash Chandra Sharma, Additional Collector, said on Thursday.

Targeting the government, Ajmer North BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani alleged that it was an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear among government employees. "The state government is trying to impose an undeclared emergency on the state employees. When there is no restriction on joining a social organisation, then why such self-declaration is being sought" Devnani asked.

The MLA alleged that the Congress government was working in a "biased manner". "No such declaration was taken for having affiliation with any other social organisation in the past. We are not going to tolerate this," he said. When contacted, Ramkesh said government employees were not supposed to get involved in such activities, therefore, he raised the question in the state assembly.

"I raised the question to get details and the number of such state employees who are associated with the RSS in all districts of the state. I have also asked whether the government intends to take action against such employees under the service rules," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian chess federation is anti-player: world body vice-president

World chess governing body FIDE vice-president Nigel Short on Thursday alleged that the Indian federation AICF is anti-player as its yet to fully implement the Competition Commission of Indias order to re-instate the ratings of some players...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong government pledges funds to boost economy hit by months of unrest

Hong Kongs government pledged HK4 billion 511 million on Wednesday in new relief measures to help bolster an economy battered by months of protests that have eroded business confidence in the international financial hub.The boost brings the...

Justice Arun Mishra apologises for 'contempt threat' to senior lawyer

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra Thursday said he would apologise a hundred times with folded hands if anybody is hurt by his words, two days after he had warned a senior lawyer of contempt action while hearing land acquisition matte...

RBI expects forensic audit report on PMC by month-end

The forensic audit report on the scam-hit Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative Bank is expected by the end the month, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. The multi-state co-operative bank has been under the RBI restriction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019