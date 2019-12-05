Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cross govt has to bear: Chidambaram on Gandhi family's SPG cover removal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:54 IST
Cross govt has to bear: Chidambaram on Gandhi family's SPG cover removal

If the Centre believes that the Gandhi family does not require SPG protection, then "that is a cross the government has to bear", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Thursday. Chidambaram's remarks at a press conference came after the Centre last month replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with "Z-plus" security provided by the CRPF.

"If the government believes that the Gandhis don't require or deserve SPG protection, that is a cross the government has to bear. But the Gandhis have been extremely graceful and said 'fine, that is your decision, so be it'," said the former finance minister, who was released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday on bail in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case. The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government over the removal of SPG cover after a security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence on November 26.

A car drove right up to the porch near the garden at Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate residence and three men, three women and a girl came out of it, according to sources. They walked up to the Congress general secretary and asked for photos to be taken with her, sources said, adding she spoke with them nicely, they took pictures with her and left. Later, the office of Priyanka Gandhi took up the issue of security breach with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Under Z-plus security, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity. To reporters' queries on SPG cover being removed from the Gandhi family, Priyanka Gandhi had earlier said, "It's part of politics and this keeps happening."

The Gandhis are without SPG protection after 28 years. They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September, 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988. A bill, brought in by the BJP-led government, to amend the SPG Act has been passed by Parliament. According to this amendment, the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India wins whopping 50 medals, breaches 100-mark to consolidate top spot in South Asian Games

Led by strong performances by wushu players and swimmers, India breached the 100-medal mark by winning a whopping 50 medals on the fourth day of competitions to consolidate its top position in the South Asian Games here on Thursday. India s...

UPDATE 2-Half a million Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency use

A stockpile of 500,000 doses of Ebola vaccine for emergency use in outbreaks of the deadly fever is being established by the global vaccine alliance GAVI. The plan is for poor and middle-income countries to access the 178 stockpile free of ...

Off the radar: Russian TV ignores PM wife's plane scandal

Moscow, Dec 5 AFP Russians posted plane emojis and angry comments on Thursday as journalists and TV stars interviewing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev failed to raise explosive claims over his wifes use of a private jet. Medvedevs annual tel...

Portugal resists US appeal to bar Huawei from 5G network

Portugal wont exclude Chinese companies from supplying technology for the countrys next-generation 5G wireless network, senior Portuguese officials told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday. Portugal is the latest European Union co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019