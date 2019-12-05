Greek diaspora minister quits over CV furore

Athens, Dec 5 (AFP) A deputy minister for the Greek diaspora, Antonis Diamataris, resigned on Thursday after a furore over his CV, in a first setback for the six-month-old government. Diamataris, the deputy minister for diaspora Greeks and the former publisher of Greek expatriate weekly the National Herald, said he was "heartbroken" to step down after "personal attacks".

Diamataris' official CV at the foreign ministry stated that he "studied Economics at Queens College of New York and Business Administration (MBA) at Columbia University". In a 2017 interview with the daily Kathimerini, Diamataris said he had acquired the National Herald in 1979 "just after completing" his business degree.

He has run the paper for the past four decades. But earlier this week, Diamataris admitted that he had not completed the postgraduate course "for financial reasons".

The government initially supported Diamataris, with spokesman Stelios Petsas on Tuesday stressing that the "issue is closed" following his statement, despite attacks from the main opposition leftist Syriza party. A Greek-American website, kalami.us, had earlier reported that the deputy minister had enrolled at Columbia without graduating. (AFP) SCY

