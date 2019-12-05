Maharashtra Congress pushes for action against corporators who helped BJP nominee in mayoral elections
Maharashtra's Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday asked its Bhiwandi unit to initiate action against 18 of its corporators who voted against the party line during the Mayoral elections.
Maharashtra's Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday asked its Bhiwandi unit to initiate action against 18 of its corporators who voted against the party line during the Mayoral elections. The MPCC has also asked its leader of the House in Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporation to initiate action against the 18 corporators.
Eighteen Congress corporators had reportedly helped the BJP-supported candidate in winning the Mayor elections, the results of which were declared today. As a result, the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA)-BJP nominee Pratibha Vilas Patil was elected as the mayor. Moreover, the deputy-mayor post also went to the KVA-BJP alliance. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Pradesh Congress Committee
- Maharashtra
- Maharashtra Congress
- Bhiwandi
- Mayor
ALSO READ
Govt led by Shiv Sena will be in place by next month in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
BJP making India's best organisations hollow, selling them: Priyanka
Pawar meets PM Modi over farmers' distress in Maharashtra
ULB poll results broke illusion of BJP strong hold in Rajasthan's urban areas: Pilot
Hindutva bodies warn Sena, BJP against tying up with NCP, Cong