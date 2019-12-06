It is wrong and cannot be supported: Congress' Hussain Dalwai on Telangana encounter

Congress leaders Husain Dalwai on Friday criticised the encounter of the four accused in Telangana vet's rape and murder case saying that taking of the law into the hands by police cannot be supported. "The encounter is wrong and cannot be supported. Police taking law into their own hand and destroying it cannot be supported," he said and demanded an inquiry into it.

"No matter, how grave a crime one has committed but Police taking law in their hand and killing them cannot be supported," he added. Asked that several people are supporting the move, he said, "Is it ok just because it is being supported? Even lynchings are supported, when Muslims and Dalits are killed, that is also supported...is that lawful? I cannot support this."

The Congress leader stressed that the punishment should be served as per law. Earlier today, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with police.

According to police, the accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly tried to escape. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)