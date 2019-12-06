UK Conservative lead over Labour narrows to 12 points: Ipsos MORI poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a 12-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, narrowing from two weeks ago, an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper showed on Friday.

The survey showed support for Johnson's Conservatives at 44%, unchanged from a poll published on Nov. 21. Labour rose four points to 32%, the poll showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)