Mexican president eyes cooperation after U.S. meeting on security

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his government is not at odds with the Trump administration after what he called good meetings on security with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news briefing there was scope for bilateral cooperation on issues such as migration and the trafficking of drugs and arms, but that his government would not accept military intervention by foreign powers in Mexico.

