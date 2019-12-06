AAP leader's mother files police complaint after BJP stages demonstration near residence

The BJP's Purvanchal Morcha activists on Friday staged a demonstration near AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh's North Avenue residence over his comments on the NRC issue, following which his mother filed a complaint with the police against the protesters. Morcha president Manish Singh said he had filed a police complaint against Sanjay Singh at Parliament Street police station for creating "law and order" situation by issuing "irresponsible and misleading" statements on the National Register for Citizens(NRC) issue.

The AAP leader, through his statements and tweets, hit out at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and claimed that the BJP was trying to target Purvnachalis who hail from parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh through the NRC. Tiwari had accused Sanjay Singh of spreading rumours about NRC without understanding its meaning.

On Friday, BJP members demanded apology from Sanjay Singh. After the demonstration, Sanjay Singh's mother Radhika filed a complaint at North Avenue police station alleging that the protesters were scaring her and her family.

Reacting to the protest, Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP must stop the "drama" and give explanation over why it was trying to target people from UP and Bihar. The Purvanchal Morcha president said, "Sanjay Singh is either an illiterate or he is wilfully creating law and order situation through his statements. The NRC exercise is for identifying illegal migrants of other countries living in India, it has nothing to do with Purvanchalis."

Tiwari has demanded NRC in Delhi to evict illegal migrants whom he held responsible for 90 per cent crimes such as snatching and loot in the city. AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have attacked Tiwari over his demand.

Tiwari will be the first to be evicted from Delhi if NRC was implemented in the city, Kejriwal had said recently.

