YouGov to release final MRP poll for UK election on Dec. 10

  London
  Updated: 06-12-2019 21:19 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 21:13 IST
Market research firm YouGov said it would publish a closely watched poll which will seek to predict the outcome of Britain's Dec. 12 election at 2200 GMT on Tuesday. The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll would be published jointly by The Times newspaper and Sky News, YouGov said on Friday.

The previous YouGov MRP poll, published on Nov. 27, predicted Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives were on court to win a majority of 68 seats in parliament.

