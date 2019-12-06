My sisters, snatch power from men by contesting polls: Priyanka Gandhi on increasing crime against women

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a clarion call asking women to come forward and snatch power from the men by contesting elections for the Panchayat and Vidhan Sabha. Congress' national general secretary, who was in Lucknow to conduct a meeting of party's Uttar Pradesh leaders for preparation of 'Bharat Bachao' rally, said, "We will fight for the rights of women. More women should get power corridors. I ask all my sisters that they should snatch power from men and contest Vidhan Sabha and Panchayat elections. Fight for the power that should be yours."

Encouraging women to take the power seats, she said, "It is very necessary for women to be seated in power corridors so that they may protect themselves and other women from such incidents." The Congress leader further said that stringent laws are there for the crime against women but there is a need to implement it.

"After the Nirbhaya incident, laws were strengthened, and fast track courts also came up. But the need is to implement the laws," she said. Her comments came in the backdrop of Unnao incident, where a rape victim was burnt by the accused and is currently battling for life at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. (ANI)

