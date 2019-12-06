Left Menu
Development News Edition

My sisters, snatch power from men by contesting polls: Priyanka Gandhi on increasing crime against women

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a clarion call asking women to come forward and snatch power from the men by contesting elections for the Panchayat and Vidhan Sabha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:36 IST
My sisters, snatch power from men by contesting polls: Priyanka Gandhi on increasing crime against women
Priynaka Gandhi Vadra talking to reporters in Lucknow on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a clarion call asking women to come forward and snatch power from the men by contesting elections for the Panchayat and Vidhan Sabha. Congress' national general secretary, who was in Lucknow to conduct a meeting of party's Uttar Pradesh leaders for preparation of 'Bharat Bachao' rally, said, "We will fight for the rights of women. More women should get power corridors. I ask all my sisters that they should snatch power from men and contest Vidhan Sabha and Panchayat elections. Fight for the power that should be yours."

Encouraging women to take the power seats, she said, "It is very necessary for women to be seated in power corridors so that they may protect themselves and other women from such incidents." The Congress leader further said that stringent laws are there for the crime against women but there is a need to implement it.

"After the Nirbhaya incident, laws were strengthened, and fast track courts also came up. But the need is to implement the laws," she said. Her comments came in the backdrop of Unnao incident, where a rape victim was burnt by the accused and is currently battling for life at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Indian studies have not shown correlation between shortening of life and pollution: Javadekar

Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the studies in India have not shown a direct correlation between shortening of life and pollution. The minister told Lok Sabha that the government authorities h...

Soft Bank sister firm to invest USD 4 bn in renewable energy

SB Energy, a sister company of Soft Bank of Japan, has announced that it will invest USD 4 billion or Rs 30,000 crore in renewable energy sector in Gujarat, a state government release said on Friday. The announcement was made at a meeting ...

4 dead, 7 injured in Florida navy base shooting

Washington DC USA, Dec 6 SputnikANI Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US naval base in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said on Friday. We have four people right now who ar...

3 men killed in 12-hour wave of knife violence in London

London UK, Dec 6 XinhuaANI Three men in their twenties were stabbed to death in little over 12 hours in London as the British capitals toll of street killings are close to a record high in a decade, media reports said on Friday. The latest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019