World News Summary: Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case: source

A French investigative judge on Friday placed Francois Bayrou, a political ally of President Emmanuel Macron, under formal investigation for suspected complicity in the misuse of European Parliament funds, a judicial source said. Bayrou, the leader of France's centrist MoDem party, resigned as Macron's justice minister in June 2017, following a preliminary investigation into his party's finances. Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in final debate before UK election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit on Friday in the last televised debate before next week's election that will determine the path for Britain's departure from the European Union. Six days before Britain votes in its second national election in less than three years, the debate was seen as the last chance for Corbyn to squeeze Johnson's lead in the polls, which mostly point to victory for the prime minister. Argentina's Fernandez unveils new cabinet, names key economic roles

Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez unveiled his cabinet and new central bank chief on Friday evening, laying out his core team days before the center-left leader takes office facing a stalled economy, rising debt fears and painful inflation. Fernandez named Martin Guzman, 37, as economy minister, who will need to help steer debt restructuring negotiations with international creditors and the International Monetary Fund over around $100 billion in sovereign debt. Indian police kill four men suspected of rape, murder, drawing applause and concern

Indian police shot dead four men on Friday who were suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian near Hyderabad city, an action applauded by her family and many citizens outraged over sexual violence against women. However, some rights groups and politicians criticized the killings, saying they were concerned the judicial process had been sidestepped. Iran deal limps on as Europeans delay sanctions blow

European powers demanded at talks on Friday that Iran stop violating their nuclear deal, but stopped short of triggering a mechanism that could renew U.N. sanctions and kill the 2015 accord, officials said. The meeting came amid heightened friction between Iran and the West. Tehran has rolled back its commitments under the 2015 deal in response to Washington's withdrawal last year and reimposition of sanctions that have crippled its economy. At least eight killed in Kenya in suspected Islamist militant attack

Several people were killed on Friday when suspected Islamist militants attacked a bus in Kenya near the border with Somalia, police and local media outlets said. Stephen Ng'etich, the police commander for Wajir county, told Reuters the bus had been attacked in an area called Kotulo, without providing details of casualties. Washington blacklists Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders over protests

The United States on Friday blacklisted three Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary leaders over their alleged role in killings of anti-government protesters in Iraq and threatened future sanctions if violence against demonstrators continued. The sanctions announced on Friday are the latest U.S. targeting of Iraqi individuals or armed groups with close links to Tehran as Washington ramps up economic pressure to try to counter Iranian influence in the Middle East. French strike against Macron reforms enters day two

A strike that crippled public transport and closed schools across France entered a second day on Friday, with trade unions saying they planned to keep going until President Emmanuel Macron backs down from a planned reform of pensions. The strike pits Macron, a 41-year-old former investment banker who came to power in 2017 on a promise to open up France's highly regulated economy, against powerful trade unions who say he is set on dismantling worker protections. Leak of classified papers ahead of UK election 'tied to' Russian operation: Reddit

The leak and distribution of classified British-U.S. trade documents online is tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, Reddit said on Friday, fuelling fears that Moscow is seeking to interfere in Britain's upcoming election. The opposition Labour Party said on Nov. 27 the classified documents showed the ruling Conservatives were plotting to offer the state-run National Health Service for sale in trade talks with Washington. U.S. has not yet decided whether to hold U.N. meeting on North Korea rights abuses

The United States has not yet decided whether to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss human rights abuses in North Korea on Tuesday, said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft after even the prospect of such a meeting angered Pyongyang. At least eight members of the 15-member council support a request for a meeting and the final decision rests with the United States, diplomats said. A minimum nine countries need to support the move in order to defeat any bid to block it. Between 2014 and 2017, China failed to stop the annual discussion.

