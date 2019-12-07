Sriramulu attacks Siddaramaiah, says BJP will win 12-13 seats in Karnataka bypolls

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Saturday expressed confidence that BJP will win at least 12-13 seats in Karnataka by-polls held earlier this week. He also targeted Congress leader Siddaramaiah, saying he has "no ideology" and "is a kind of a snake who entered into the house of the ants".

"Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is fit to be in opposition. That is the reason people gave us mandate. People give such a mandate to Congress so that it can sit in opposition. People know that Siddaramaiah can work well when he works in opposition," Sriramulu told reporters here. "He doesn't need to worry about how much seat BJP wins. We will win at least 12 to 13 seats in bypolls," he said.

Polling on 15 seats was held on Thursday. The bye-elections were necessitated after resignation of 17 MLAs which led to the fall of Congress-JDS government in July this year. Attacking Siddaramaiah, the minister said that the Congress leader never settled in one party and there would be no surprise if he joins BJP.

"Siddaramaiah never settled in one party. He used to jump from one party to another. Siddaramaiah and Ramesh Jarkiholi have got good relationship so no need to be surprised Siddaramaiah joins BJP with Ramesh Jarkiholi," Sriramulu said. "If Congress does not give him the post of chief minister or opposition leader, he may jump to a different party. Siddaramaiah doesn't have any ideology and he never came with the struggle. He enjoyed all the position by jumping one to another party," he said.

Jarkiholi went won the assembly polls on Congress ticket but later joined BJP. He claimed Congress will be thrown out very soon from the state soon.

"We don't need to do any operation lotus as we are going to get clear mandate (through) bypolls. If Congress does not get a proper mandate in any state in the future, it will be thrown away from the nation soon," Sriramulu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)