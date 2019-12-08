Mumbai: Meeting of Shiv Sena MPs to discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Bill cancelled
The meeting of the Shiv Sena MPs called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was cancelled on Sunday.
The meeting of the Shiv Sena MPs called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was cancelled on Sunday. The meeting of the MPs from Thackeray's party was called to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and other important issues related to the Parliament.
The CAB and the Personal Data Protection Bill are among the nine bills, which are expected to be taken up for the passage in the Lok Sabha in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament. The CAB is listed for introduction and passage in the House on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
