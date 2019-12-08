Vijay Goel expresses grief over fire incident at Anaj Mandi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Sunday expressed his sorrow over the fire incident at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road. He also slammed the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government for not assessing fire safety norms in capital's crowded areas at regular intervals.

"There has been huge loss due to fire in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Marg. It is reported that 30-40 people have lost their life. No action has been taken by the Delhi government," the BJP leader said while speaking to media. "The inspection should be held in all the congested areas so that such incidents do not re-occur. Delhi government is doing nothing in this regard," he added.

At least 43 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday.

34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)