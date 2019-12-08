Left Menu
Uddhav-led Maha dispensation a stay order govt: Narayan Rane

  PTI
  
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 08-12-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  Created: 08-12-2019 18:25 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane on Sunday termed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra as a "temporary" one only issuing "stay orders". Addressing a press conference in his home district Sindhudurg, Rane said the Congress-NCP-Sena government would not last long as these parties had come together only to protect their personal interests.

"This is not a people's government, in fact it is a 'stay order' government. This government will not last long. Sena, NCP and Congress have come to power only for personal interests," he said.

Since coming to power, Thackeray has ordered the review of several big ticket infrastructure projects, including the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, and has stayed work on the Metro Line III carshed in green lung Aarey Colony in Mumbai. "Ten days have passed (since swearing in on November 28), but the six ministers sworn in are yet to get portfolios.

So far, not a single decision in the interest of the people has been taken. This government is not good for the state," Rane claimed. Attacking CM Thackeray, he said the former had no experience of holding a Constitutional post and claimed the Sena chief "understands nothing about the bureaucracy".

"Development works of the state could come to a halt due to the working style of this government," he added. The BJP-Sena had fought the October Assembly polls together, winning 161 seats jointly in the 288-member House.

However, a stalemate on the sharing of the CM's post led to the break up of the alliance, leading to the Sena joining hands with Congress and NCP to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

