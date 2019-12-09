Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP bags the first seat in Assembly byelections in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:29 IST
BJP bags the first seat in Assembly byelections in Karnataka

BJP bags the first seat in Assembly byelections in Karnataka Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI): BJP candidate from YellapurArabail Shivaram Hebbar became the first candidate to registera victory in the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies inKarnataka, for which the counting is underway on Monday

Hebbar defeated Congress' Bhimanna Naik by a margin ofover 31,000 votes, poll officials said, adding that officialannouncement was awaited

A two-time Congress MLA from Yellapur, Hebbar was among 13disqualified MLA whom the BJP had given ticket to contest thebypoll as party candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

China claims everyone in Xinjiang camps has 'graduated'

Beijing, Dec 9 AP People who were at vocational training centers in Chinas far west Xinjiang have all graduated and are living happy lives, an official said Monday. But Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities from the regio...

UPDATE 4-One killed, several injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

At least one person was killed, several injured and others reported missing in New Zealand after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air.Twenty-three people, ...

One dead in New Zealand volcano eruption, more fatalities likely

New Zealand police said at least one person was killed and more fatalities were likely, after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted Monday, leaving dozens stranded. I can confirm there is one fatality, said deputy commissioner Joh...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12 noon DEL10 CAB-LD THAROOR Tharoor submits notice in LS to oppose introduction of Citizenship BillNew Delhi Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019