BJP bags the first seat in Assembly byelections in Karnataka Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI): BJP candidate from YellapurArabail Shivaram Hebbar became the first candidate to registera victory in the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies inKarnataka, for which the counting is underway on Monday

Hebbar defeated Congress' Bhimanna Naik by a margin ofover 31,000 votes, poll officials said, adding that officialannouncement was awaited

A two-time Congress MLA from Yellapur, Hebbar was among 13disqualified MLA whom the BJP had given ticket to contest thebypoll as party candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)