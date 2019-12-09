Cong, Left MLs walkout from West Bengal Assembly

Opposition Congress and Left Front MLAs on Monday staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly alleging that the value of the House is being compromised by the way the winter session is being conducted. The opposition lawmakers first agitated before the Speaker and then tossed daily business documents in the air and staged walkout after question hour session demanding bills and discussions on relevant issues like rape and price rise of essential commodities.

The opposition members alleged that the way the House is functioning is not acceptable and they will not participate in the old "worthless discussions". Government has no proper business, there are no bills and neither is it allowing discussion on topical issues of the society like rape in Kalighat and Malda, Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty said.

He later told reporters that due to lack of proper business a standing committee report of 2017 was discussed in the House. State Panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee made a statement and discussion will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the opposition announced that they will not participate in these worthless discussions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)