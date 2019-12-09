Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mevani suspended for 3 days from Assembly for 'indiscipline'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:33 IST
Mevani suspended for 3 days from Assembly for 'indiscipline'

Dalit leader and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Monday suspended for three days from the Gujarat Assembly by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi for "indiscipline" and "disrespecting" the Chair. The Speaker took action against Mevani after the MLA suddenly got angry during a discussion on a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for celebration of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on the first day of the three-day Assembly session that commenced on Monday here.

The short session ends on December 11. Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the statue book.

Taking part in the discussion, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel mentioned about 'Sanman Yatra' held in 2010 in Surendrangar when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat. While emphasising on how much the BJP believes in the ethos of the Constitution, Patel said a replica of the statue book was put on a decked-up elephant and a procession was taken out in Surendranagar.

No sooner than Patel ended his sentence, Mevani (39) suddenly said "and then you fired bullets on Dalits in Thangadh (in 2012)". The MLA from Vadgam was referring to the death of three Dalits in Thangadh town of Surendranagar district in a police firing.

Despite warnings from the Speaker and amid chaos in the House, Mevani pointed figures at the treasury benches and said "you all believe in Manusmriti (an ancient Hindu religious legal text), not the Constitution". When Trivedi warned of action, Mevani told the Speaker that getting suspended today will be a "proud moment" for him.

As an angry Mevani tried to charge towards the Well of the assembly, marshals took him out of the House. Taking a strong exception to his behaviour, Trivedi said Mevani was doing it merely for publicity.

Trivedi said the independent MLA has "disrespected" the Speaker's Chair as well as the House by his conduct. Though Congress legislators tried to play down Mevani's act, saying he was a first-time MLA, Trivedi said such "indiscipline" can not be tolerated.

Rupani urged the Speaker to suspend Mevani till the end of the three-day session. Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani of the MLA urged Rupani as well as the Speaker to reduce the suspension for only one day, but his plea was not heeded.

As proposed by the treasury benches, Trivedi suspended Mevani till the end of the ongoing session. Trivedi noted that Mevani must get punishment for his "indiscipline" and "disrespecting" the Chair as well as the House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher; tariff deadline in focus

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged higher on Monday, with investors keeping a close watch on headlines around U.S.-China trade as planned tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Dec. 15.Beijing and Washington are negotiating a first phase tr...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects inmate's bid for sex reassignment surgery

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal by a convicted murderer who filed a civil rights lawsuit because Texas prison officials denied her request to be considered for gender reassignment surgery.The justices let stand a ...

Budget provided by Centre through MHRD for education increasing every year in absolute terms, percentage of GDP: MHRD

With reference to a news item in media wherein it is mentioned that allocation to education is decreasing over time, the Ministry of Human Resource Development MHRD on Monday said that the budget provided by the Centre through MHRD and othe...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Berkeley cell phone law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a free-speech challenge brought by a trade group against regulation issued by the California city of Berkeley that requires cell phone retailers to tell customers of certain radiation risks.The just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019