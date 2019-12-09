Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson questions BBC's licence fee funding

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:48 IST
UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson questions BBC's licence fee funding
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday questioned why the BBC should continue to be supported by an annual fee paid by all viewing households, one of the biggest hints to date that the funding of Britain's main news provider could be upended. The BBC, funded by what is in effect a 154.50-pound ($198) annual "license fee" tax on all television-watching households, has a central presence in British cultural life, with its TV, radio and online content reaching 92% of the population.

When asked by a member of the public on the campaign trail ahead of Thursday's election if he would abolish the license fee, Johnson said he was under pressure not to "extemporize policy on the hoof". "At this stage, we are not planning to get rid of all TV license fees, although I am certainly looking at it," Johnson said.

"You have to ask yourself whether that kind of approach to funding a TV, a media organization makes sense in the long-term, given the way other organizations manage to fund themselves," he said. BBC income in 2018/19 was 4.9 billion pounds, just over 75% of which came from the license fee - which was initially introduced just after the BBC's birth 97 years ago to cover radio sets.

"The system of funding out of what is effectively a general tax bears reflection... how long can you justify a system whereby everybody who has a TV has to pay to fund a particular set of TV and radio channels, that is the question," Johnson said. The BBC has long argued that the license fee allows it to deliver hard-hitting and diverse news and entertainment to the whole of the United Kingdom while remaining independent from the state. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-North Korea resumes insults of "erratic old man" Trump

A senior North Korean official called Donald Trump a heedless and erratic old man on Monday, resuming insults of the U.S. president that had been set aside during a thaw. The new insults came a day after Pyongyang announced a very important...

20 kg onion looted from state-run store in West Bengal's

Around 20 kg onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store in West Bengals Birbhum district on Monday, an official said. The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsid...

Golden Globes 2020: 'Fleabag', 'Big Little Lies' lead nominations, 'Game of Thrones' snubbed

Amazons mega hit Fleabag and HBOs star-studded Big Little Lies earned three nominations each at the 2020 Golden Globes on Monday that also saw the emergence of newer shows in the competition lineup. Kit Harington helped Game of Thrones, one...

NDMC conducting inquiry into Anaj Mandi fire case: Municipal Commissioner

An inquiry is being conducted into the Anaj Mandi fire case by civic authorities led by an additional commissioner, a top NDMC official said on Monday. NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said this in response to a tweet by AAP spokesperson Saur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019