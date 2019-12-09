Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee asks people not to get scared of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Amid talks over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Monday urged people not to be scared of the bill.

Mamata Banerjee asks people not to get scared of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

Amid talks over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Monday urged people not to be scared of the bill. "Don't be scared of CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill). We are with you. As long as we are here nobody can impose anything on you," Banerjee said while addressing an event here.

She further urged people to make digital ration card. Banerjee said that nobody should be driven out of the country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

