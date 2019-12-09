Khattar announces setting up of anti-corruption cell in CMO

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the setting up of an anti-corruption cell in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), asserting that his government was committed to zero tolerance towards corruption. Khattar was speaking at a state-level function organised on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day at Panchkula, an official statement said here.

Every member of a raiding team has to keep a body camera on working-mode when they conduct raids in the future -- be it Police Department, Excise and Taxation, Mining, transport or any other department, the chief minister said. "The raiding officer will have to ensure that the body camera remains in a working mode as they raid any government or private property," he said.

The chief minister also launched a WhatsApp number 94178 91064 for the general public to report any incident of corruption, the statement said. "Apart from this, any video or audio clip related to the incident sent by the complainant will be investigated by the Anti-Corruption cell in the Chief Minister's Office immediately," Khattar said.

A helpline number 1064 which would remain operational round-the-clock was also launched. "Apart from this, complaints can also be lodged at toll free number 1800 180 2022. Complainants can also send their complaints to svb@hry.nic.in. Those using Twitter could send their complaints directly to the @cmohry Twitter handle," the statement said.

The chief minister said a complainant who submits three complaints in a year would be awarded if all of these are found to be correct. The complainant concerned would also be informed about the action taken on his complaint by the CMO, he added.

