Merkel expects Russia to cooperate in dispute over killing of Georgian
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral talks in Paris on Monday that Germany expects Russia to provide information for an investigation into the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin.
German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement in the murder of the man in a Berlin park in August. Russia has denied any involvement and said last week it would retaliate for what it called Germany's "unfriendly" move.
