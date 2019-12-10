World News Summary: Finland picks world's youngest PM to head women-led cabinet

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Finland picks world's youngest PM to head women-led cabinet

Finland's new prime minister - about to become the world's youngest serving premier - will have a finance minister two years her junior in a new women-led coalition cabinet, party officials said on Monday. Sanna Marin, 34, from the dominant Social Democrats, was chosen by her party as the sole candidate for prime minister on Sunday. Centre Party chief Katri Kulmuni, 32, will get the finance post when the new cabinet is officially nominated on Tuesday, party members said. Mistakes, but no political bias in FBI probe of Trump campaign: watchdog

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Monday that it found numerous errors but no evidence of political bias by the FBI when it opened an investigation into contacts between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. The report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz gave ammunition to both Trump's supporters and his Democratic critics in the debate about the legitimacy of an investigation that clouded the first two years of his presidency. We can rip up the EU rule book, PM Johnson tells UK voters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bolster his argument on Tuesday for leaving the European Union early next year, urging voters to return him to power so Britain can "rip up the EU rule book and write a new one for ourselves". Just days before Britain votes in an election he called to try to break the deadlock over Brexit, Johnson will repeat his desire to "finally get Brexit done" on a tour of traditionally Labour supporting areas he hopes to win over. France's Macron says progress made on Ukraine at summit

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that progress had been made to restore peace to eastern Ukraine at a summit in Paris where Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Ukrainian counterpart for the first time. "The fact that we are side by side in Paris today is an important result ... and a credible relaunch of (talks) which wasn't achieved beforehand given the lack of advances for several years. It is an achievement," Macron told a news conference. Australia braces as authorities warn new fires could threaten high population areas

Firefighters across Australia's east coast were bracing for a fresh wave of fires as temperatures across the country's most populous state were expected to soar. More than 100 fires are ablaze in New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states, many of which have been burning for several weeks - including a single blaze that stretches more than 60 km (37 miles) in a national park north of Sydney. 'No signs of life' on New Zealand volcano island after disaster 'waiting to happen'

New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were missing and presumed dead a day after a volcano erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, with at least five people confirmed dead and more than 30 injured. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that aerial reconnaissance flights did not show any signs of life on the volcanic White Island after the eruption that spewed a plume of ash thousands of feet (m) into the air. Erdogan says Turkey aims to settle 1 million refugees in Syria offensive area

Turkey aims to settle one million Syrian war refugees in the area of northern Syria where it carried out a military incursion in October, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. He told state broadcaster TRT that Ankara would finance the resettlement on its own if allies did not provide support. Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings

Human rights campaigners supporting Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority on Monday called for a global boycott of the country, a day before genocide hearings begin at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Myanmar leader and Nobel Peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday, will defend her country's record during three days of hearings initiated after a lawsuit was filed by Gambia in November. U.N. Security Council to meet over North Korea on Wednesday at U.S. request

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday, at the request of the United States, over missile launches by North Korea and the possibility of an "escalatory" provocation after Pyongyang conducted what it said was a key test at satellite launch site. The move comes amid growing tensions and stalled talks between the United States and North Korea that Washington hopes will lead to Pyongyang giving up its nuclear and missile programs. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given President Donald Trump until the end of the year to offer concessions. Merkel expects Russia to cooperate in dispute over killing of Georgian

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral talks in Paris on Monday that Germany expects Russia to provide information for an investigation into the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin. German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement in the murder of the man in a Berlin park in August. Russia has denied any involvement and said last week it would retaliate for what it called Germany's "unfriendly" move.

