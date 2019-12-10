Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader says cabinet reshuffle is not her immediate task

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 07:57 IST
Hong Kong leader says cabinet reshuffle is not her immediate task
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle was not her immediate task, but rather restoring law and order, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

The embattled Lam was speaking two days after the largest anti-government rally in the Asian financial hub since local elections last month gave a resounding show of support for the pro-democracy movement.

On Tuesday, media said Beijing was considering a cabinet reshuffle by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal to make statement in Rajya Sabha over India's position in RCEP

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding Indias position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP.Two weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaish...

Arsenal relieved as worst winless run since 1977 ends at West Ham

Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg believes a weight has been lifted off his players shoulders after a three-goal blitz in nine second-half minutes beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday to end the Gunners worst winless run in 42 years. Anoth...

Freddie Ljungberg provides update on Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney

Arsenals interim manager Freddie Ljungberg said Hector Bellerin had discomfort in his hamstring in the warm-up and they decided not to play him in the match against West Ham United. Hector had a bit of feeling, I think, in his hamstring in ...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader does not rule out reshuffle, says focus is restoring order

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday but said restoring law and order was her top priority, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019