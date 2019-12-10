Trinamool MPs stage walkout in Rajya Sabha

Protesting against a West Bengal issue, Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour. As soon as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced Question Hour, Trinamool Congress members barged into the well demanding raising of an issue related to the West Bengal Governor.

Party MP Derek O'Brien tried to raise the issue but Chairman Naidu did not allow. Following this, members of TMC trooped into the well raising slogans. Later, they staged a walkout. The members were heard sloganeering "SC/ST Bill Me Deprivation Nahi Chalega" to which the Chair said "Members should respect the House" and "Maintain Decency." Naidu appealed to them to follow rules for the conduct of the House and said members had right to oppose any issue but they should follow rules.

He said he cannot allow members to raise the issue here and appealed for maintaining peace and order to which Naidu said "what is this happening?" However, they were unrelenting and continued to protest. The Bill is concerning the formation of SC & ST commission in the State..

