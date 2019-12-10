Left Menu
Development News Edition

Munde writes to Uddhav on crop insurance cover in 10 districts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:22 IST
Munde writes to Uddhav on crop insurance cover in 10 districts

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking coverage of farmers from 10 districts, including Beed, under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance scheme. Munde said farmers from Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Washim, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara and Solapur districts are not covered under the scheme as insurance companies did not bid for tenders there.

He said farmers from Beed in Marathwada region of the state were hit financially due to drought-like situation in the last five years and are seeking implementation of the scheme there. "Considering the demand being made by farmers, action be taken to protect crops of farmers from these districts," Munde, a legislator from Parli Assembly segment, said in the letter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Air India plane suffers technical problems; returns to Raipur

Many Air India passengers were stranded at Raipur airport on Tuesday after their plane, that took off for Visakhapatnam, returned due to technical reasons. The aircraft is now grounded at Raipur and a relief flight is being arranged, an Air...

UK PM Johnson: Cannot see Brexit delivered without Conservative majority

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he could not see how Brexit will be delivered if his Conservative Party do not win a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election.Weve just got to get Brexit done, and youre asking m...

Hockey India suspends 11 players after violence in Nehru Cup final

Hockey India Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday suspended 11 players and two team officials for their respective roles in the recent violence that broke out during the 56th Nehru Cup finals between Punjab Armed Police and Punjab National Ban...

No communication on THDC being handed over to NTPC

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday told the state assembly that it has no communication from the Centre about the THDC, a company operating and maintaining the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects, being handed over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019