Munde writes to Uddhav on crop insurance cover in 10 districts

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking coverage of farmers from 10 districts, including Beed, under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance scheme. Munde said farmers from Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Washim, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara and Solapur districts are not covered under the scheme as insurance companies did not bid for tenders there.

He said farmers from Beed in Marathwada region of the state were hit financially due to drought-like situation in the last five years and are seeking implementation of the scheme there. "Considering the demand being made by farmers, action be taken to protect crops of farmers from these districts," Munde, a legislator from Parli Assembly segment, said in the letter..

