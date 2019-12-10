Left Menu
UPDATE 4-U.S. Democrats unveil impeachment charges against Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:26 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Democrats in the House of Representatives announced formal charges against President Donald Trump on Tuesday that accuses him of abusing power and obstructing Congress, making him only the fourth U.S. president in history to face impeachment. The full Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on the charges, or articles of impeachment, next week. It is almost certain to vote to impeach the Republican president, setting the stage for a dramatic trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, likely to begin in January.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters that Democrats had to take action because Trump had endangered the U.S. Constitution, undermined the integrity of the 2020 election and jeopardized national security. "No one, not even the president, is above the law," Nadler said at a news conference that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders of committees involved in the impeachment probe.

"Our elections are a cornerstone of democracy ... the integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections," Nadler said. Trump has denied wrongdoing and calls the inquiry a hoax. The White House has refused to participate in the hearings in the House because it says the process is unfair.

Trump attacked the impeachment effort in a Twitter post early on Tuesday, saying to impeach a president when the country has such a strong economy "and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness!" Democrats have moved rapidly in their impeachment inquiry since launching an investigation on Sept. 24 into allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a Democratic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the 2020 elections.

They accuse Trump of abusing power by withholding aid to Ukraine, a vulnerable U.S. ally facing Russian aggression, as well as dangling a possible White House meeting to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch the investigation. Republicans say Democrats are seeking to overturn the results of the 2016 election with a "witch hunt" against Trump, who denies he did anything wrong.

"Americans don't agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theater because they don't have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it," Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 re-election campaign manager, said in a statement. WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT

Trump is unlikely to be convicted in the Senate, given it is controlled by his party, but his impeachment may yet have an impact on the campaign trail as Democrats seek to retake control of the White House. The House Judiciary panel could vote this week on whether to send the formal charges to the full House.

Pelosi launched the impeachment probe after a whistleblower reported concerns over a July 25 telephone call in which Trump sought help from Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a leading contender in the Democratic race to challenge Trump in next November's election. That led to weeks of investigation and hearings in the House. Committee leaders met with Pelosi following the last scheduled impeachment hearing on Monday evening.

Democrats say their investigation shows Trump withheld $391 million in military aid and the White House meeting to get Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. Republicans argue Trump did nothing improper in his call with Zelenskiy and say there is no direct evidence he withheld aid or a White House meeting in exchange for a favor.

The Judiciary Committee would need to give 24 hours' notice before meeting to vote on whether to forward the articles to the full House for a final impeachment vote by the chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people's confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

UK PM Johnson: Cannot see Brexit delivered without Conservative majority

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he could not see how Brexit will be delivered if his Conservative Party do not win a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election.Weve just got to get Brexit done, and youre asking m...

Hockey India suspends 11 players after violence in Nehru Cup final

Hockey India Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday suspended 11 players and two team officials for their respective roles in the recent violence that broke out during the 56th Nehru Cup finals between Punjab Armed Police and Punjab National Ban...

No communication on THDC being handed over to NTPC

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday told the state assembly that it has no communication from the Centre about the THDC, a company operating and maintaining the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects, being handed over...

UNESCO team to visit Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line Wednesday

The Reactive Monitoring Mission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO will visit the Kalka-Shimla world heritage railway line on Wednesday, a railway official said on Tuesday. Two members of the miss...
