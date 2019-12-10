Trump to address impeachment charges in U.S.Senate trial -White House
President Donald Trump will address the two "baseless" impeachment charges Democrats presented on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings, the White House said.
"The President will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
