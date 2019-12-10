Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Quotes: Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:04 IST
FACTBOX-Quotes: Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled formal charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.

Here are some quotes on the charges: JERROLD NADLER, CHAIR, HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

"The Judiciary Committee is announcing two articles of impeachment charging the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with high crimes and misdemeanors." The first article is for "abuse of power" and the second is "obstruction of Congress." "When he was caught, when the House investigated and opened an impeachment inquiry, President Trump engaged in unprecedented categorical and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry. ... This gives rise to the second article of impeachment, for obstruction of Congress. "

"Elections are the cornerstone of democracy and are foundational to the rule of law. But the integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and who consistently puts himself above country. That is why we must act now." "Later this week, the Judiciary Committee will meet to consider these articles of impeachment and make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives."

ADAM SCHIFF, CHAIR, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE "The argument 'why don't you just wait' amounts to this: 'Why don't you just let him cheat in one more election? Why not let him cheat just one more time?'"

“To do nothing would make ourselves complicit” in Trump's actions. "Even this week the president's lawyer was back in Ukraine seeking to revive the debunked conspiracy theory promoted at the president's behest."

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP (in tweets) "WITCH HUNT!"

"To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election" BRAD PARSCALE, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN MANAGER (in a statement)

“For months, Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn’t move forward on impeachment because it was too divisive and it needed bipartisan support. Well, it is divisive and only the Democrats are pushing it, but she’s doing it anyway. Americans don’t agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theater because they don’t have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it.” REPUBLICAN MINORITY WHIP STEVE SCALISE (in a tweet):

"Dems unveiled their baseless, partisan articles of impeachment. They have no case for impeachment. No bribery. No quid pro quo. No abuse of power. The facts aren't on their side. This is a pathetic political mission to try to rig 2020 against @realDonaldTrump."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

'Less action plans, more action': EU Commission under fire over money-laundering overhaul

The European Commission said it would only consider money-laundering reforms after it completes a thorough assessment of the issue, dashing hopes the EU executive would act rapidly to crack down on dirty money flowing through the continent....

Venice hotel bookings at low ebb after post-flood cancellations

Tourists are shunning Venice after a series of exceptionally high tides last month, with a plunge in hotel bookings bringing fresh economic woe to the lagoon city. Beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, Veni...

Democrats unveils two articles of impeachment against President Trump

Democrats on Tuesday charged US President Donald Trump with two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by pressing his Ukraine counterpart for help in attacking his rivals in the 2020 US election. House Judiciar...

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists head of Myanmar military for alleged rights abuses against Rohingya

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted four Myanmar military leaders, including the commander-in-chief, in the toughest action taken yet by Washington for alleged human rights abuses against the Rohingya and other minorities, the U.S. Tre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019