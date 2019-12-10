Voted in favour of citizenship bill in national interest, CMP applicable in Maha: Arvind Sawant

The decision to vote in favour of the citizenship bill was taken in the interest of the nation and the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) agreed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress is applicable in Maharashtra, Sena MP Arvind Sawant said on Tuesday. "It (voting in the favour) is in the interest of the nation," Sawant said.

When asked about the CMP agreed by the three parties, he said, "It is for Maharashtra." The Shiv Sena on Monday raised concerns over certain aspects of the Citizenship (Amendment) bill but backed the government for its passage in Lok Sabha and even voted in its favour.

The party is in alliance with the ideologically opposite Congress and NCP, both of whom voted against the bill. The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the passage of the bill, saying it was an "attack on the Indian Constitution". "The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation," he tweeted.

Hours later, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Sena won't back the bill in Rajya Sabha till there is clarity on the party's queries posed in Lok Sabha.

