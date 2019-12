Govt bringing Jinnah alive with Citizenship Bill: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that the government is bringing Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave, Owaisi said that even if the bill is passed by parliament, he will "knock on all doors" in the country and keep his point of view in front of the people.

"What message do you want to give. Muslims were subject to political marginalisation and now you are imposing greater exclusion on them," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said. Responding to another question, Owaisi said Muslims are being perceived as villains.

"If I go with Modi, you will make me Rajinikanth and if I go with Congress, you will make me Amitabh Bachchan. In this political picture, I am happy with the role of a villain," he said, adding that he has no aspirations of becoming a "hero". Attacking the Congress and the NCP, he said despite fighting the elections against the Shiv Sena, the two parties joined hands with the saffron party for political gains.

"A campaign was run against me and Imtiaz Jaleel in Maharashtra. Voters were asked to give their votes to the Congress and the NCP to defeat us as well as the BJP and the Shiv Sena," he said. "After the elections, the Congress did a 'nikaah' (marriage) with the Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar held a 'walima' (reception) with Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)