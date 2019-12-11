Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempt by 'Modi-Shah govt' to ethnically cleanse Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:11 IST
Attempt by 'Modi-Shah govt' to ethnically cleanse Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an attempt by the "Modi-Shah government" to ethnically cleanse the Northeast and a "criminal attack" on the region. Protests have broken out in several parts of the Northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and will be placed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah government to ethnically cleanse the Northeast. It is a criminal attack on the Northeast, their way of life and the idea of India," Gandhi said in a tweet. "I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service," he said, tagging a media report on protests in the Northeast against the Bill.

Large parts of the Northeast on Tuesday simmered over protests by students' unions and Left-democratic organisations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Normal life was paralysed in Assam's Brahmaputra Valley during the shutdown, led by the All Assam Students' Union and the North East Students' Organisation(NESO). The strike coincided with the bandh called by Left-leaning organisations, including the SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF and AISA.

Huge processions were taken out in different areas of Guwahati, with protesters raising slogans against the emotive legislation. Agitators engaged in scuffle with security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Assam when they were prevented from moving forward, police sources said.

On Tuesday, the former Congress chief had said that anyone who supported the bill was attempting to destroy the foundation of the country, a day after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it. He termed the bill an "attack on the Indian Constitution".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 10,000 Indians detained in US in 2018 in removal operations: Report

Nearly 10,000 Indians were detained in the US in 2018 by law enforcement agencies as part of their operations to identify and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, according to a government ...

Attempt by 'Modi-Shah govt' to ethnically cleanse Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is an attempt by the Modi-Shah government to ethnically cleanse the Northeast and a criminal attack on the region. Protests have broken out in several par...

HRD Ministry defers decision to hike MTech fee in IITs

The HRD ministry has deferred the decision to hike the MTech fee in the IITs for further discussion on the issue. While the ministry had, in September, announced the decision of the IIT Council that it will implement the fee hike, the issue...

Lillard pours in 31 as Blazers blast Knicks

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season best with eight 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an easy 115-87 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019