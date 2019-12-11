Suu Kyi says no proof of 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi told the UN's top court on Wednesday there was no proof of "genocidal intent" behind her country's military campaign against Rohingya Muslims.

Suu Kyi said "it cannot be ruled out that disproportionate force was used by the military" but insisted that "surely under the circumstances genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis."

