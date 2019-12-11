Left Menu
Thai election panel wants opposition party dissolved over loans from leader

  Reuters
  Bangkok
  Updated: 11-12-2019 16:35 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:31 IST
Thailand's election panel asked the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to dissolve the opposition Future Forward Party, accusing it of infringing laws governing political parties by accepting multimillion-dollar loans from its leader. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 41, has emerged as the most outspoken opponent of the government headed by former junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha after the party he helped found came to a surprise third in an election in March.

"The loan to the Future Forward Party from Mr. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit...violates article 72 of political party legislation," the Election Commission said in a statement. It was referring to a clause that forbids the acceptance of money, assets, or interests from questionable sources.

The party borrowed 191.2 million baht ($6.3 million) in two sums, one of 161.2 million baht ($5.34 million) in January, and a second of 30 million ($994,000) in April, Thanathorn said in an official declaration of assets to an anti-graft panel. The dissolution of the party could also lead to a bar from politics for party officials, although the legislation sets no timeframe.

Reuters could not immediately reach a spokeswoman or other representative of the Future Forward Party for comment. Earlier, party officials have said they did not break the law and the loans would be paid back with interest, a procedure that is not barred to political parties.

Last week, Thanathorn accused the government of unfairly targeting him and the party with a string of legal tactics that undermined democracy in Thailand, which had been under military rule until the March election, following a 2014 coup. Since the election, Thanathorn was suspended from parliament and was found guilty last month of breaching election law by holding shares in a media company on the date his candidacy was registered for the election. ($1=30.1900 baht)

