Winston Peters and Aupito William Sio to visit measles-hit area in Samoa

“We are continuing to work very closely with Samoa, and other international partners, as this situation develops and needs to arise,” Mr. Peters said. 

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic situation in Samoa,” Aupito William Sio said Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio will travel to Samoa on Friday, where New Zealand medical teams are helping Samoa respond to an outbreak of measles.

"New Zealand has been working closely with the Government of Samoa and offering our assistance from the early stages of the outbreak. New Zealand has deep sympathy for the situation in Samoa and we are committed to supporting their response to this crisis," Mr. Peters said.

New Zealand has sent multiple teams of medical professionals to Samoa since 20 November and has funded 100,000 measles and rubella (MR) vaccines provided by UNICEF, and 15,000 measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines from New Zealand. Other support includes providing an oxygen production machine, vaccination fridges, face masks, gowns, hand sanitizer, and stretcher beds.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic situation in Samoa," Aupito William Sio said

Mr. Peters and Aupito William Sio will meet with Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa, and visit Leulumoega District Hospital and Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital, where New Zealand and Samoan health teams are working together treating ill patients and supporting the maternity unit. They will also visit UNICEF Headquarters.

Mr. Peters and Aupito William Sio will be travelling on 13-14 December

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

