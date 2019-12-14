PM greets Akali Dal on 99th foundation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended greetings to the Shiromani Akali Dal on its 99th foundation day, saying the party has always been at the forefront of serving the society.
One of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the SAD was founded in 1920.
"Today, on the 99th sthapana diwas (foundation day) of Akali Dal my greetings and best wishes to all their leaders and karyakartas (workers). One of India's oldest parties, Akali Dal has always been at the forefront of serving society and raising issues of public welfare," Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
