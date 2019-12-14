Sudan ex-president Bashir sentenced to two years in detention for corruption
A Sudanese court on Saturday convicted former president Omar al-Bashir of corruption and illicit possession of foreign currency and sentenced him to two years of detention in a reform facility.
Sudan's military ousted Bashir in April following months of street protests against his three-decade rule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omar alBashir
- Sudanese