Left Menu
Development News Edition

IADMK tears into DMK over CAB, dubs rival 'servile' to Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:34 IST
IADMK tears into DMK over CAB, dubs rival 'servile' to Cong

The AIADMK on Saturday tore into the DMK over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, asking if it had ever spoken a word about getting Indian citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka when it shared power at the Centre for 17 years years. Joining issue with the DMK for opposing CAB since it did not envisage citizenship to those from Sri Lanka, among others, AIADMK daily 'Namadhu Amma' targeted the M K Stalin- led party's ally Congress as well.

It alleged that since independence, Congress had ruled India for about 50 years and had never lifted a finger to come up with a permanent solution for refugees. The AIADMK asked if DMK was not ashamed to try to gain "political mileage" by being "servile" to the Congress, which had such a track record on resolution of issues concerning refugees.

Demanding to know whether the DMK woke up to the plight of Lankan Tamils in India only now when the Centre came up with the CAB, the AIADMK said this legislation was for the well being of the 130 crore Indian people. Mocking its arch rival, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu asked if the DMK had ever "spoken a word or sentence even for a moment anywhere, seeking citizenship for Eelam Tamils when it shared power at the Centre for about 17 years." While Eelam meant homeland, "Eelam Tamils" are words routinely used in Tamil Nadu to denote the Tamil minorities of Sri Lanka.

The AIADMK recalled that DMK was part of dispensations led by leaders, including I K Gujral, Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh at the Centre. The ruling party asked whether DMK had ever earnestly urged its coalition partners at the Centre over this issue and blamed it for its alleged silence in 2009 when Tamil civilians were killed in Sri Lanka in civil war.

During that period, the DMK held the reins of power both at the Centre and State, Namadhu Amma pointed out. The AIADMK also demanded that the DMK spell out steps it took to halt the United Progressive Alliance-led Centre's alleged support to the Sri Lankan government in the civil war.

DMK had been vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill both inside and outside Parliament, saying it went against the interests of "minorities (apparently Muslim refugees) and Sri Lankan Tamils." Stalin also had condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the AIADMK's support to the CAB, saying the ruling party "betrayed minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils." According to the CAB, which was adopted by both Houses of Parliament, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who arrived in India till December 31, 2014 will be granted Indian citizenship..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Minimum temperatures hover close to normal at most places in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures dropped slightly on Sunday but continued to hover close to or above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Cel...

14 killed, 18 injured after bus veers off road in Nepal

A passenger bus veered off the road and fell some 100 metres along the Araniko Highway in Nepals Sindhupalchok on Sunday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 18 others. The bus was heading towards Bhaktapur from Kalinchok in Dolakha dis...

Iran says it's defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week

Tehran, Dec 15 AP Irans telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time aimed at spying on government intelligence. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a shor...

Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019, India's Suman Rao is second runner-up

Jamaicas Toni-Ann Singh has bagged the Miss World 2019 at an annual beauty pageant held here, with Indias Suman Rao becoming second runners-up. The 23-year-old Jamaican was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by British televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019