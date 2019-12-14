Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson goes north to celebrate crushing election win "

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:54 IST
Boris Johnson goes north to celebrate crushing election win "

London, Dec 14 (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited northern England on Saturday to thank voters and newly elected Conservative Party lawmakers in the working class heartland that turned its back on the opposition Labour Party in this week's election and helped give him an 80-seat majority. Speaking in Sedgefield — the constituency once held by Labour former prime minister Tony Blair — Johnson acknowledged the seismic shift that helped sweep him to victory in Thursday's election.

"I know that people may have been breaking the voting habits of generations to vote for us," he told supporters. "And I want the people of the northeast to know that we in the Conservative Party and I will repay your trust."

In a victory speech outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, Johnson called for an end to the acrimony that has festered throughout the country since the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum, and urged Britain to "let the healing begin." Johnson's campaign mantra to "get Brexit done" and widespread unease with the leadership style and socialist policies of opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn combined to give the ruling Conservatives 365 seats in the House of Commons, its best performance since party icon Margaret Thatcher's last victory in 1987.

Labour slumped to 203 seats, its worst showing since 1935. While Johnson was on a victory lap Saturday, Corbyn — who has pledged to stand down next year — was under fire from within his own party, where there was little sign of healing starting any time soon.

Former lawmaker Helen Goodman, one of many Labour legislators to lose their seat in northern England, told BBC radio that "the biggest factor was obviously the unpopularity of Jeremy Corbyn as the leader." Another former Labour lawmaker criticized the election campaign more broadly as muddled.

Anna Turley told the BBC that the party put forward an overwhelming number of policies and voters "just didn't believe we were the party that could deliver on any of it." Armed with his hefty new majority, Johnson is set to start the process next week of pushing Brexit legislation through Parliament to ensure Britain leaves the EU by the January 31 deadline.

Once he's passed that hurdle — breaking three years of parliamentary deadlock — he has to seal a trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020. "We've just been going over the timetable we can definitely get it in before Christmas, and we're out on January 31," Johnson said.

While Johnson's large majority means he has relatively clear air ahead on Brexit, he faces turbulence over renewed calls for a referendum on Scottish independence following the strong election showing of the Scottish National Party. The front page of Saturday's edition of The Scotsman newspaper featured photos of Johnson and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon and the headline: "Two landslides One collision course."

Johnson owes his success, in part, to traditionally Labour-voting working class constituencies in northern England that backed the Conservatives because of the party's promise to deliver Brexit. During the 2016 referendum, many of those communities voted to leave the EU because of concerns that immigrants were taking their jobs and neglect by the central government in London.

In Sedgefield, he paid tribute to his new lawmakers who turned those concerns into a big election victory. "Thank you for your wonderful achievement in transforming our party, transforming the political map of this country," he said. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been approved ...

Golf-Woods sets example as player, creates unity as captain

With an unblemished 3-0-0 record this week there was no better player at the Presidents Cup than U.S. captain Tiger Woods, who proved that at 43 he remains the sports most dangerous competitor when the stakes are at their highest. No longer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019