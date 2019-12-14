Sonia targets PM Modi, says situation of country is `Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the situation of the country is like 'Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja' and the Constitution was "wantonly breached" on a daily basis. Addressing 'Bharat Bachao' rally organised by the party here on the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, Gandhi also attacked the BJP-led government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 saying that it would rip apart the soul of India and the party will stand with all those who face injustice.

She said the situation of the country has turned serious for quite some time and it is "our responsibility to get out of our houses and movement against it." She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were not concerned about Parliament or constitutional institutions and were only concerned about their own politics.

"They have only narrow agenda, to make people fight and take attention away from real issues," said she. Gandhi alleged that peoples' money was not safe even in banks and targeted the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Modi and Shah say these are good days," she said.

"Today the situation has come to such a pass that they implement and withdraw any section with their whims and fancies. They revoke President Rule at their sweet will, get the Bills passed in the Parliament without any discussion. They make a mockery by celebrating 'Sanvidhan Diwas' and they wantonly breach constitution every day," she said. "Today the situation in the country is that of 'Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja'. The whole country is asking, where is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'? Why the economy has sunk? Where the employment opportunities have disappeared?" she asked.

Gandhi said there comes a time in the life of a person, society and country that a decisive decision has to be taken. "That time has arrived. The country has to be saved and unrelenting struggle is to be carried out," she said. She said that youths were facing unemployment they had not faced in decades. "Children are struggling for jobs. Those with jobs are losing them and there is darkness before them. I ask are we ready for the hard struggle for the future of youth" she said.

Gandhi said she is pained at the condition of farmers and their problems were rising. "They do not get seeds on time, do not get fertilisers and facilities of water and electricity easily. They do not get the proper cost of their produce. Are we ready to struggle for them," she asked.

She said the labourers work day and night irrespective of weather conditions but do not get proper meals two times a day. "Are we ready for the struggle to bring a change in their lives?" she asked.

She alleged that small shopkeepers were facing extreme difficulties due to policies of the Modi government and were finding it difficult to repay loans. "There are reports of families committing suicides. Are we ready to struggle for them," she asked.

She said women have to sacrifice a lot for rearing their families but they have lost their sleep due to rising prices. Gandhi said they also face brutalities which breaks the heart and makes one feel ashamed. "Are we ready to struggle against this condition of our mothers, sisters and daughters?" she asked.

People responded to all the questions she asked. The Congress chief asked if an investigation should be held to find out why the black money could not be unearthed when demonetization was carried out.

"Who has that black money? Government coffers are empty despite the midnight implementation of GST with much fanfare," she said, adding that it should be probed how money taken by the government from RBI has been used. She said it should also be probed how 'Navratna' companies have been put on sale and who is going to be the beneficiaries.

She said the BJP-led was crazy for the citizenship bill. "Modi and Shah are not concerned that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will rip apart the soul of India as is happening in the northeast and Assam," she said. Gandhi said that Dr BR Ambedkar and the nation builders had worked hard to strengthen the soul of India. "I assure those who face injustice that Congress will stand with them," she said.

She said tolerating injustice was the biggest crime. "We should give a loud and clear message to the Modi-Shah government that to protect democracy we are ready to make any sacrifice, we are ready to make any sacrifice to protect our constitution, we are ready for any kind of struggle," she said.

She said Congress has waged a struggle for people in the past and will not step back from it. "Till our last breath, we shall continue to discharge our duty of protecting the country, democracy and the Constitution," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)