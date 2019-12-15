Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen Elizabeth to set out UK PM Johnson's agenda on Thursday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 04:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 04:00 IST
Queen Elizabeth to set out UK PM Johnson's agenda on Thursday
The so-called Queen's Speech is used to detail all the bills the government plans to enact over the coming year. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Queen Elizabeth will set out on Thursday Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda following his election victory, including a pledge to bring the EU Withdrawal Agreement bill back to parliament before Christmas, his office said on Saturday. Johnson led his Conservative Party on Thursday to their biggest national election win since Margaret Thatcher's landslide victory of 1987, trouncing his socialist Labour Party opponent Jeremy Corbyn by winning 365 parliamentary seats and securing an overall majority of 80. Johnson fought the election on the slogan "Get Brexit done".

The so-called Queen's Speech is used to detail all the bills the government plans to enact over the coming year. It is written by the government and is delivered by the monarch from a throne in parliament's gilded House of Lords debating chamber. Thursday's speech to parliament will be the 93-year-old queen's second in as many months. She made one on Oct. 14, shortly before the election was called following a prolonged deadlock in parliament over the government's Brexit plans.

The October speech laid out 22 new bills - pieces of proposed legislation - including several covering tougher treatment for foreign criminals and sex offenders, and new protection for victims of domestic abuse. Johnson's office said Thursday's speech was expected to provide continuity with what the queen outlined in October, with some additions to strengthen the justice system and enshrine in law a multi-year funding settlement for Britain's state-funded National Health Service.

The new government's top priority, however, will be to finally secure parliamentary approval for the bill to take Britain out of the European Union. Johnson said on Friday Britain would leave the EU on Jan. 31, "no ifs, no buts, no maybes". The Queen's Speech will also detail plans to provide a better service for rail commuters, greater protection for people who rent their homes and stop local authorities boycotting products from other countries such as Israel.

The restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland after a nearly three-year hiatus and "a strong United Kingdom" will also be a focus of Johnson's government, his office said. Earlier on Saturday, Johnson visited former strongholds of his Labour opponents in northern England and pledged to repay their trust for helping to deliver his stunning election victory.

He has previously promised to spend more money on health, education and the police, and to build more infrastructure, especially in northern England and the Midlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019