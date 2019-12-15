Left Menu
Development News Edition

Negotiators work through the night to salvage U.N. climate summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 07:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 07:40 IST
Negotiators work through the night to salvage U.N. climate summit
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Negotiators worked into the early hours of Sunday to try to salvage a strong global commitment to fight climate change after some of the most vulnerable nations said they were being sidelined at a marathon U.N. summit in Madrid.

Talks were scheduled to conclude on Friday but lurched into a second extra day as major economies and smaller states struggled to resolve outstanding issues under the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle global warming. Kevin Conrad, Papua New Guinea's climate envoy, told delegates the talks had to be "open and transparent," echoing concerns expressed by some other developing countries that their voices were not being heard.

"Over the last 24 hours, 90% of the participants have not been involved in this process," Conrad said. Carolina Schmidt, a Chilean minister presiding over the two-week annual gathering, appealed to the more than 190 countries in the Paris accord to come together to send a clear signal of support ahead of a crucial implementation phase in 2020.

"We are almost there. It's hard, it's difficult, but it's worth it," Schmidt told participants, many of whom had barely slept during the gruelling final phase. Earlier, Chile faced fierce criticism after it drafted a version of the summit text that campaigners complained was so weak it betrayed the spirit of the Paris deal.

Supporters of strong climate action warn the Paris agreement could unravel unless countries at the Madrid summit signal they are ready to honour the deal by rapidly strengthening plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists warn the world will only have a chance of avoiding catastrophic warming if countries move fast to slash emissions under the Paris process, which hinges on parties ratcheting up their targets in 2020.

This summit has revealed a wide gulf between demands for action by an increasingly vociferous global climate activism movement and inertia in major economies, even as carbon dioxide emissions have hit record highs. The talks in Madrid have become mired in disputes over potential loopholes in rules governing international carbon trading, favored by wealthier countries to reduce the cost of cutting emissions.

Carlos Fuller, chief negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States, said the 44 low-lying nations in the bloc wanted strict rules but were being sidelined as larger countries dominated the talks. "Are we a party to this process or not?," Fuller asked reporters outside a meeting hall.

Schmidt said she was committed to transparency and would personally facilitate attempts to break the deadlock over carbon trading as others worked to resolve another set of disputes over financial aid for poorer countries ravaged by climate impacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.Kotwali police re...

Missing woman's body found in Varanasi

A 24-year-old woman, who was missing since December 11, was found dead along the river in Varanasi. Police on Saturday said the missing body was found in a river which falls under Chaubepur Police station limits.Rape has not been ascertaine...

Kerala working towards developing Design Policy to promote sustainable infrastructure

Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the government will launch a Kera...

Protests against Citizenship law continue in Bengal, roads

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in various parts of Bengal for the third consecutive day on Sunday as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of the state,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019