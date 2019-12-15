Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson cannot keep Scotland in union against its will - Sturgeon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:07 IST
UK PM Johnson cannot keep Scotland in union against its will - Sturgeon
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that he could not keep Scotland in the United Kingdom against the country's will. Johnson and his government have repeatedly said they will not give the go-ahead for another referendum on Scottish independence, but Sturgeon said after the Scottish National Party won 48 of Scotland's 59 seats in the UK parliament, her party had been given a mandate for one.

"If he thinks ... saying no is the end of the matter then he is going to find himself completely and utterly wrong," Sturgeon told the BBC's, Andrew Marr Show. "You cannot hold Scotland in the union against its will ... If the United Kingdom is to continue it can only be by consent. And if Boris Johnson is confident in the case for the union then he should be confident enough to make that case and allow people to decide."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia rippled through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata. The morning after violence broke out in the n...

Assam: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in the wake of major protests across Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, was on Monday relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm by the administration. According to officials, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati and Dibruga...

Thai-Indian making waves at Southeast Asia online car marketplace Carro

By Lee Kah Whye I went from zero to 100 almost overnight, is what Manit Ghogar was quoted as saying in an article published by Northeastern University from where he graduated from in 2017. Manit heads Carros Thailand business.Using technolo...

Hundreds of Thai tsunami victims yet to be identified, 15 years on

Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed more than 230,000 people on Boxing Day, 2004, a cargo container at a police station in southern Thailand bears witness to the hundreds of victims whose remains were never identified.Inside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019