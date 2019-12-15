Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Anurag Thakur tears into Rahul over his "Not Rahul Savarkar' remark

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his latest remark 'Not Rahul Savarkar' remark, saying, "Some people cannot think beyond themselves and their families."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:08 IST
MoS Anurag Thakur tears into Rahul over his "Not Rahul Savarkar' remark
MoS Anurag Singh Thakur speaks to ANI in Mumbai on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his latest remark 'Not Rahul Savarkar' remark, saying, "Some people cannot think beyond themselves and their families." "There are some people who cannot think beyond themselves and the contribution their families have made in the freedom struggle. They cannot see the sacrifice made by others. If the Congress party has such thoughts about our freedom fighters then it is condemnable," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

Addressing a rally on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said he would not apologize for his "rape in India" remark as his name is not Rahul Savarkar. "I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for a comment for a speech. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi had stated.

Lambasting on the Gandhi scion, Thakur also said that "Shiv Sena, an ally of Congress in Maharashtra, should think if they still want to be with them (Congress) in Maharastra." The Union Minister also commented on Shiv Sena's Raut tweet slamming Rahul and questioned, " Do they want Rahul Gandhi to apologise? Are Shiv Sena leaders hesitant asking Gandhi to apologise ?."

Reacting sharply to Gandhi's 'my name is not Rahul Savarkar' barb, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday warned that Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar should not be insulted. Savarkar is no less than "God" for the whole country and deserves reverence, Raut wrote on microblogging site yesterday.

Thakur also commented on the 'release of Maharashtra's share of Rs 15,558 crore comprising GST compensation, saying, "There is GST Council Meeting after two days. The representatives from all states, including Maharashtra, will be present there. All issues will be discussed in the meeting." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of Inquilab Zindabad ren...

Cricket-Siddle considered as Australia eye five-pronged attack for Melbourne

Peter Siddle could be in for a surprise recall for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand as Australia considers deploying a five-pronged attack on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Australia dominated the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019